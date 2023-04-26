The RCMP is reminding the public of the “price of impaired driving” following an incident involving a flipped vehicle in North Vancouver.
Officers responded to a suspected impaired driver who they say drove into a building “and subsequently flipped her vehicle onto its side.”
The incident occurred on Tuesday at around 4:30 pm. Police responded to reports that a vehicle drove into a business on the 900 Block of West 1st Street. It then reversed, hit a parked vehicle, and flipped.
Based on Google Maps and the image North Vancouver RCMP provided, the incident took place in this parking lot:
Officers arrived on the scene and spoke to the driver, who wasn’t harmed in the collision, but police officers noticed signs of impairment. Officers conducted an impaired driving investigation, “during which the driver failed to provide a sample of breath into an Approved Screening Device.”
RCMP has revealed that the driver is a North Vancouver woman in her 40s and is now facing charges of failing or refusing to provide a breath sample and a 90-day driving suspension.
Suspected impaired driver causes extensive damage to a building and flips their vehicle.
Link to release: https://t.co/cIGdSi63Ok pic.twitter.com/2YSwpDeqll
— North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) April 26, 2023
The RCMP adds that “failing or refusing to provide a sample of breath carry the same or higher penalties as someone who failed a road side breath test.”
The North Vancouver police force is also sharing some numbers with the public for the sake of awareness, including the fact that 64 people die in crashes involving impaired driving every year in BC.
“The risk they represent is unacceptable, and that’s why we will continue to search for them and take them off the road,” said North Vancouver Constable Mansoor Sahak in a statement.
Penalties for drunk driving can include:
- Driving suspensions from 24 hours to 90 days
- Vehicle impoundment
- Fines, from $600 and up to $4,060
- Jail time
- Mandatory rehabilitation
- Installation of ignition interlock in your vehicle
“In the case of this incident, we are just so glad that none of the patrons inside the business were injured,” said Cst. Sahak.