The RCMP is reminding the public of the “price of impaired driving” following an incident involving a flipped vehicle in North Vancouver.

Officers responded to a suspected impaired driver who they say drove into a building “and subsequently flipped her vehicle onto its side.”

The incident occurred on Tuesday at around 4:30 pm. Police responded to reports that a vehicle drove into a business on the 900 Block of West 1st Street. It then reversed, hit a parked vehicle, and flipped.