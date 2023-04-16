RCMP are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision which occurred early Sunday morning.

According to BC Emergency Health Services, it was made aware of the incident near 200th Street and 68th Avenue in Langley which occurred around 4 am.

However, BCEHS said after police arrived, it did not attend the scene as “BCEHS support was not deemed to be required.”

RCMP explained a vehicle travelling northbound drove into oncoming traffic, and “the vehicle struck the pedestrian overpass.”

Mounties add the vehicle caught fire due to the collision.

There was one person in the vehicle and police confirmed they were “deceased at the scene.”

Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) is leading the investigation.