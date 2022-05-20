News

Elon Musk denies SpaceX worker's sexual misconduct allegations, buying her silence for $250K

May 20 2022, 5:46 pm
Elon Musk denies SpaceX worker's sexual misconduct allegations, buying her silence for $250K
© Suzanne Cordeiro/Special to American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to knock down all allegations of  sexual misconduct posed against him by an ex-SpaceX worker.

Yesterday, Business Insider published a damning report after speaking to the friend of a woman who formerly worked as a contractual flight attendant at SpaceX.

The report claims the founder groped the woman, exposed his genitals to her, and even offered to “buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage” back in 2016.

By 2018, the woman was convinced her resistance was hampering her growth at the company and sent a complaint to SpaceX’s human resources department. After a meeting with HR — in which Musk was allegedly present — the parties signed a severance agreement, wherein the woman agreed to not sue the company in exchange for a US$250,000 severance.

The case never made it to court.

Now, Musk and his advocates are casting doubt on the report and its intentions and pointing out that these claims were corroborated by documents and interviews provided by the alleged victim’s friend.

On Friday, Musk described the friend as a “far left activist/actress in LA with a major political axe to grind” on Twitter.

Musk also said that the accusations are part of a bigger scheme to threaten his ongoing multibillion-dollar acquisition of Twitter and punish him for sharing his intention to vote Republican.

These allegations come just months after six Tesla employees sued the company, citing sexual harassment of women at Tesla’s manufacturing facilities.

