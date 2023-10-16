Husband's ashes stolen from vehicle in North Vancouver

The North Vancouver RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen urn of ashes.

According to Mounties, the RCMP detachment received multiple reports of vehicle break-ins in the 500 block of West 21 Street in North Vancouver on Saturday around 10:30 am.

When investigators arrived on the scene, they learned from one of the victims that their deceased husband’s ashes were in an urn that was stolen from a white Kia Forte.

“Obviously, this is something of great sentimental value to the owner and we are hoping the perpetrator will do the right thing and return it,” said Cst. Mansoor Sahak, media relations officer for the North Vancouver RCMP, in a release.

Investigators provided a picture of the identical urn, which has a date of 09-090-09, stolen from the Kia Forte.

Police added that they have conducted extensive neighbourhood inquiries in an effort to locate the stolen urn and that they are now appealing to the public to help in its return.

Anyone with information about the stolen urn is asked to call North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.