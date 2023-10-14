NewsCrime

"This is heartbreaking": Suspicious fire destroys Port Coquitlam elementary school

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
|
Oct 14 2023, 10:21 pm
"This is heartbreaking": Suspicious fire destroys Port Coquitlam elementary school
@BradWestPoCo/X

Port Coquitlam RCMP say a fire that engulfed an elementary school in the city on Saturday morning appears to be “suspicious.”

According to police, frontline officers and Port Coquitlam Fire responded to a structure fire at Hazel Trembath Elementary School located at 1278 Confederation Drive at about 3:10 am on Saturday. The fire fully engulfed the school.

The school was unoccupied at the time and there were no reported injuries, stated police.

“We are asking anyone who may have video surveillance in the area of Hazel Trembath Elementary School around the time of the fire, to contact our investigators,” said Media Relations Officer, Corporal Alexa Hodgins in a release.

“Police are also looking to speak with anyone who may have been in the area between the late evening of October 13, 2023 and the early morning of October 14, 2023.”

In a statement on X, Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West said that he was “absolutely devastated” to see the images of the school destroyed by the fire.

West said he was a former student of the school, and one of his children was a Grade 1 student there as well.

“This is heartbreaking,” he said.

West added that he has spoken to the fire department, the school district, and senior city staff, and ensured the school community that they would receive support.

There will be a community session held at the Pitt River Middle School at 5 pm on Saturday, noted West.

fire

Coquitlam School District/ Screenshot

School administration, district administration, and Hazel Trembath staff are working on a plan to support “continued learning” for students, assured West.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2023-27725.

DH Vancouver StaffDH Vancouver Staff
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop