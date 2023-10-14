Port Coquitlam RCMP say a fire that engulfed an elementary school in the city on Saturday morning appears to be “suspicious.”

According to police, frontline officers and Port Coquitlam Fire responded to a structure fire at Hazel Trembath Elementary School located at 1278 Confederation Drive at about 3:10 am on Saturday. The fire fully engulfed the school.

The school was unoccupied at the time and there were no reported injuries, stated police.

Due to a largre fire at Hazel Trembath School early this morning, firefighters continue to battle the fire. Please avoid the area. The following road closures are in place: • Confederation Drive is closed to vehicle traffic at Eastern and Colonial Drive. pic.twitter.com/a5CiT0EMPB — City of Port Coquitlam (@CityofPoCo) October 14, 2023

“We are asking anyone who may have video surveillance in the area of Hazel Trembath Elementary School around the time of the fire, to contact our investigators,” said Media Relations Officer, Corporal Alexa Hodgins in a release.

“Police are also looking to speak with anyone who may have been in the area between the late evening of October 13, 2023 and the early morning of October 14, 2023.”

In a statement on X, Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West said that he was “absolutely devastated” to see the images of the school destroyed by the fire.

1/I’m absolutely devastated to see the images of Hazel Trembath gone. As a former student myself & the parent of a Grade 1 student there, I know what a special place Hazel is. This is heartbreaking. I’ve spoken with our Fire Department, our School District & senior city staff. pic.twitter.com/KbP1dtJkng — Brad West (@BradWestPoCo) October 14, 2023

West said he was a former student of the school, and one of his children was a Grade 1 student there as well.

“This is heartbreaking,” he said.

West added that he has spoken to the fire department, the school district, and senior city staff, and ensured the school community that they would receive support.

There will be a community session held at the Pitt River Middle School at 5 pm on Saturday, noted West.

School administration, district administration, and Hazel Trembath staff are working on a plan to support “continued learning” for students, assured West.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2023-27725.