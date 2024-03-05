North Vancouver driver caught speeding without licence in new truck

A North Vancouver truck driver decided to test out his new wheels by speeding over double the limit — without a licence to boot.

The speeding North Vancouver driver was driving a GMC Sierra.

North Vancouver RCMP took to X to publicly shame the driver, saying he was travelling 172 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

The shame came when they revealed that he was ticketed for being an unlicenced driver, “as he failed to obtain his BC driver’s licence after living in the province for over a year.”

He also received an excessive speeding ticket with his truck being impounded for seven days.

This driver wanted to test out his newly purchased truck by travelling 172 km/h in an 80 km/h zone. Not only did he receive an excessive speeding ticket with 7-day impound, he was also ticketed for being an unlicensed driver, as he failed to obtain his BC driver’s licence after… pic.twitter.com/bjb72OHyW1 — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) March 5, 2024

According to BC, driving without a licence is a serious offence.

“Police will issue you a violation ticket the first time they find you driving unlicenced. They will not permit you to continue driving.”

Future offences are even punishable by jail and up to a $500 fine.