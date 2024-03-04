Pizza delivery driver has dangerously close call in Burnaby

Dashcam footage caught a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver nearly striking another car in Burnaby.

A video was shared on the Vancouver Reddit page, showing the driver crossing through the intersection of Imperial and Macpherson not far from Metrotown in Burnaby.

It shows the Domino’s delivery driver running a red and nearly t-boning another car.

Yikes. Close call in #Burnaby involving a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver. Via Reddit. pic.twitter.com/voErJIZDrU — Amir Ali ⌨️☕️🏴‍☠️ (@AmirsDoingItAll) March 4, 2024

The driver of the vehicle that had the dashcam footage ends up following the delivery driver, where we see the Domino’s Pizza placard on top of the car more clearly.

Most people who saw the video have reacted fiercely, with many suggesting that action must be taken against drivers like this.

One person asked, “What can happen to stop this from happening?”

Some suggested reporting the incident to the police, while others said the police wouldn’t do anything about a situation like this.

A couple of other Redditors agreed that this intersection is notorious for incidents like these.

Another person speaking on behalf of cyclists said, “This could kill or worse paralyze me on my bike.”

We’ve contacted Domino’s Pizza for a statement about the status of the Burnaby driver.