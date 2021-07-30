North Vancouver's eight-week food and music festival at the Shipyards kicks off today

A brand new food and music festival will be taking over North Vancouver’s popular Shipyards District starting today.

Shipyards Live is an eight-week summer series that features food, live music, activities, and vendors. Friday, July 30 marks the first day of the event and it will operate every Friday and Saturday until September 18.

Visitors can expect food trucks and live music on each day of the festival, including a wide range of genres like R&B, soul, funk, country, pop, jazz, and Brazilian Samba.

Additionally, there will be a number of artisans and artists with their work on display and available for purchase.

The opening weekend of Shipyards Live will also feature a Pride Variety Show presented by the North Shore Pride Alliance, as well as performances by the Shenanigans and Sambacouver.

The event is free to attend and, according to organizers, will be fully compliant with the health and safety guidelines of BC’s COVID-19 restart plan.

Where: The Shipyards – 125 Victory Ship Way

Time: Fridays from 3 to 10 pm; Saturdays from 12 to 10 pm

When: Fridays and Saturdays from July 30 to September 18

Cost: Free to attend