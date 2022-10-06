Police warn North Vancouver pet owners after dog poisoned at park dies

One of two dogs that seemed to be poisoned at Lynnmouth Park in North Vancouver has died.

The RCMP is now warning other dog owners to keep an extra eye out.

Mounties received reports of a pair of dog poisonings on October 4 and 5 from the pet’s owners.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐕𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐂𝐌𝐏 𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐧 𝐝𝐨𝐠 𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐠 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐋𝐲𝐧𝐧𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤 read our release here: https://t.co/ixjXrWs991 pic.twitter.com/qBnPa64UdY — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) October 6, 2022

The owners reported that their dogs became ill after ingesting something at the park.

In one instance, a dog died shortly after the report was filed.

Mounties say it’s too early to tell if these incidents were a deliberate attempt to poison the dogs or if they fell ill after ingesting a toxic plant or mushroom.

“But we are investigating all possibilities,” a release reads.

“We are concerned for the safety of the dogs that frequent the park, which is why we are warning dog owners to be vigilant, and to report anything suspicious,” Constable Mansoor Sahak said.

Anyone who has any information about these incidents is asked to call the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.