NewsCrime

Police warn North Vancouver pet owners after dog poisoned at park dies

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Oct 6 2022, 9:24 pm
Police warn North Vancouver pet owners after dog poisoned at park dies
jobertjamis/Shutterstock

One of two dogs that seemed to be poisoned at Lynnmouth Park in North Vancouver has died.

The RCMP is now warning other dog owners to keep an extra eye out.

Mounties received reports of a pair of dog poisonings on October 4 and 5 from the pet’s owners.

The owners reported that their dogs became ill after ingesting something at the park.

In one instance, a dog died shortly after the report was filed.

Mounties say it’s too early to tell if these incidents were a deliberate attempt to poison the dogs or if they fell ill after ingesting a toxic plant or mushroom.

“But we are investigating all possibilities,” a release reads.

“We are concerned for the safety of the dogs that frequent the park, which is why we are warning dog owners to be vigilant, and to report anything suspicious,” Constable Mansoor Sahak said.

Anyone who has any information about these incidents is asked to call the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.