Three puppies have died in Vancouver's DTES amid parvo outbreak

Sep 12 2022, 7:46 pm
Three puppies have died in Vancouver's DTES amid parvo outbreak
Courtesy BC SPCA

The BC SPCA is urging dog owners in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside to get their dogs vaccinated against parvovirus after three puppies in the area died. 

On Friday, animal protection officers were called to help four sick and dying puppies in a building near Dunlevy Avenue and Powell Street.

One puppy is now receiving intensive veterinary care.

Officers confirmed the animals were suffering from the canine parvovirus which is a highly contagious and often deadly virus. Unvaccinated puppies are most vulnerable.

In response to the outbreak, BC SPCA said it is holding a free vaccination clinic on Monday in the Downtown Eastside SRO building. 

BC SPCA vaccinates vulnerable pets vaccinated in wake of parvo outbreak in 2019. Courtesy BC SPCA

This is to ensure other dogs and puppies who may have come in contact with the sick animals receive a parvo vaccine as soon as possible.

SPCA’s senior manager of animal health, volunteer veterinarians, and volunteers are administering the vaccines and ensuring residents know what symptoms to watch for.  

Signs of parvovirus include:

  • lethargy 
  • loss of appetite
  • abdominal pain and bloating
  • fever or low body temperature (hypothermia)
  • vomiting, and severe, often bloody, diarrhea

BC SPCA vaccinates vulnerable pets vaccinated in wake of parvo outbreak in 2019. Courtesy BC SPCA

“We urge anyone in the area whose dog or puppy is exhibiting these symptoms to seek veterinary help right away,” Mark Vosper with the BC SPCA said. 

