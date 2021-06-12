"Unimaginable loss:" puppy killed by two dogs in Metro Vancouver Park

A family is devastated after their seven-month-old puppy was killed by two dogs in a Surrey park.

In a Facebook post detailing the incident, Susan Mattu-Birring said she was walking the puppy, named Odis, in Kennedy Park around 11:30 am on June 7.

As she and Odis strolled along the park’s path, a woman with two large dogs approached from the opposite direction.

Mattu-Birring said the two dogs broke away from their owner and attacked Odis, killing the puppy. The woman then left the area, and Mattu-Birring alone with her “lifeless furbaby.”

“Our poor puppy never had a chance and I watched in horror as Odis was brutalized,” Mattu-Birring wrote.

“He has been the light of our life in the short four months we had him and only brought happiness to our lives. My family and I are beyond devastated and my three beautiful children no longer have the puppy they always dreamed of.”

Mattu-Birring is appealing to the public for help identifying the woman as the family comprehends the “unimaginable loss.”

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to contact the Surrey bylaw office or the RCMP.

Daily Hive has contacted the Surrey RCMP and will update this story accordingly.