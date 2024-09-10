Mount Seymour offers deal in exchange for housing overseas staff

Mount Seymour has a potentially compelling offer for folks with rental space for its overseas staff.

In a notice sent to Mount Seymour’s mailing list, the slope asks if anyone has space in their homes or rental property “for one or more of our team this winter.”

In addition to rental income, Mount Seymour is offering you another sweetener if you accept the offer.

“If you do, as a thank you, you’ll receive FREE full-season passes for your family and rental income for the space.”

Individual adult passes are regularly $799, while value season passes are $399 for adults.

The email continues, “Many of our overseas employees struggle to find affordable housing on the North Shore or in East Vancouver. ”

“If you have a room or suite available from November/December to the end of April and are open to renting it to our staff, please let us know!”

In the email, members are sent a questionnaire with questions about the address, the style of accommodation, the square footage, the per-month rental cost, and the preferred rental start and end dates.

Mount Seymour says it will match preferences with suitable employees and connect them with members to finalize the arrangements.

“Don’t forget anyone who provides housing will receive a FREE Mt Seymour family season pass. If you’ve already purchased a season pass, we’ll refund it.”

It doesn’t sound like the worst deal on paper, and if any landlords are having trouble finding suitable tenants, it doesn’t sound like the worst arrangement as you won’t have to worry about the renter being a complete stranger.

Mount Seymour is less than 100 days away from beginning their winter season.

What do you think of this offer? If you had the rental space, would you house Mount Seymour’s overseas staff? Let us know in the comments.