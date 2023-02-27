Mount Seymour is building a new major chairlift

Just in time for the next winter ski season, Mount Seymour will build a new major chairlift to serve its slopes.

This will be a replacement for the existing “Lodge Chairlift” serving the lower mountain slopes between the base/parking area and the lowest-most point of the downhill ski terrain.

Operators say the new replacement chairlift will be faster, with a speed of 2.3 metres per second and a capacity of four people per chair. There will also be a loading conveyor with loading gates to further increase capacity and efficiency.

The new and improved design will provide a capacity of 1,600 people per hour — a 70% capacity increase over the existing chairlift, which will greatly reduce wait times. There will be a total of 44 chairs and seven towers. The travel time from end to end will be three minutes.

The new chairlift will be installed over the summer, with the aim to have it operational in time for the 2023/2024 ski season.

Doppelmayr, a world-renowned gondola and chairlift manufacturer based in Austria, is providing Mount Seymour with its “fixed quad” model of chairlift. The company is responsible for many of BC’s existing gondolas and lifts, including the Sea to Sky Gondola, Cypress Mountain’s new SkyQuad chairlift, and the existing Grouse Mountain SkyRide aerial tram.

The new gondola currently being built from Grouse Mountain’s parking lot to the peak lodge also uses Doppelmayr technology.