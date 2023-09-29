Supportive housing building with 65 units proposed for North Vancouver

Proposed site of the supportive housing building at the 1200 block of Keith Road East in North Vancouver District. (Google Maps)

A new permanent supportive housing building could be built in the Lynn Creek Town Centre area of the District of North Vancouver.

The provincial government has announced its plan to redevelop a half-acre lot at the northeast corner of the intersection of Mountain Highway and Keith Road East into a six-storey building with 65 self-contained studio units for people experiencing homelessness.

This includes 60 units of supportive housing and five units of complex-care housing, which is the upgraded typology of supportive housing with wraparound personalized healthcare supports.

When complete, the building will be operated by Lu’ma Native Housing Society. The provincial government is funding the project through BC Housing, while the municipal government is providing the land.

“There’s a critical need to provide more supportive housing and complex care for people experiencing homelessness on the North Shore,” said Ravi Kahlon, BC’s minister of housing, in a statement.

Susie Chant, the MLA for North Vancouver-Seymour, added, “This project would help us meet the growing demand for supportive housing and complex care in our community, giving residents the care and quality of life they need and deserve, close to home.”

In a report, staff with the municipal government state they are fast-tracking this application for review. It is anticipated the proposal’s rezoning application will reach public hearing this fall.

“Too many vulnerable members of our community continue to experience homelessness or inadequate housing, so I am pleased to see our provincial partners taking the necessary steps to directly support our North Shore residents in need,” said Mike Little, mayor of the District of North Vancouver.

The selected vacant site for development is adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway’s interchange with Mountain Highway, and on the municipal border with the City of North Vancouver.