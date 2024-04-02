NewsReal EstateUrbanized

"Greed": North Vancouver home seller fails to get $4.2M, settles for $3.9M

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Apr 2 2024, 3:00 pm
"Greed": North Vancouver home seller fails to get $4.2M, settles for $3.9M
Royal LePage Sussex/Shutterstock

The owner of a North Vancouver home who repeatedly attempted to sell the property for over $4 million settled on a final price tag of $3,900,000.

Since July 2023, 4020 Glenview Crescent in North Vancouver has been listed for sale four times before finally being sold on March 20 of this year.

One social media pundit suggested that “greed and human emotion” led to the stall on the sale.

They had some other theories about the North Vancouver home:

Royal LePage Sussex

The final asking price on the home, built in 2011, was $4,168,000, over the assessed value of $3,991,000, $91,000 higher than the final sale price.

Royal LePage Sussex

Featuring six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and 5,113 sq ft, the 13-year-old home has lots of luxurious touches, like its very own basketball court in the backyard.

north vancouver home

Royal LePage Sussex

The home features an outdoor patio area with a built-in BBQ that would be perfect for entertaining in the coming summer months.

north vancouver home

Royal LePage Sussex

Prior to the $3.9 million sale, the last time this home was sold was back in 2011 for $2,099,330.

north vancouver home

Royal LePage Sussex

Believe it or not, the home was sold for just $630,100 in 2005. Now, BC Assessment says that the land value for the home alone is $2,283,000.

Royal LePage Sussex

Do you think $3.9 million is a suitable price tag for this North Vancouver property? Let us know in the comments.

GET MORE URBANIZED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Real Estate
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop