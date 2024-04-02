"Greed": North Vancouver home seller fails to get $4.2M, settles for $3.9M

The owner of a North Vancouver home who repeatedly attempted to sell the property for over $4 million settled on a final price tag of $3,900,000.

Since July 2023, 4020 Glenview Crescent in North Vancouver has been listed for sale four times before finally being sold on March 20 of this year.

One social media pundit suggested that “greed and human emotion” led to the stall on the sale.

They had some other theories about the North Vancouver home:

Don’t get me wrong, this seller is going to be OK… but they had turned down an offer at a higher price staring with a 4 last year… because they wanted to get a similar price to a home which sold in the area… great example of what greed and human emotion does… pic.twitter.com/lJ5Z6lf8Ny — Mortimer (@mortimer_1) March 29, 2024

The final asking price on the home, built in 2011, was $4,168,000, over the assessed value of $3,991,000, $91,000 higher than the final sale price.

Featuring six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and 5,113 sq ft, the 13-year-old home has lots of luxurious touches, like its very own basketball court in the backyard.

The home features an outdoor patio area with a built-in BBQ that would be perfect for entertaining in the coming summer months.

Prior to the $3.9 million sale, the last time this home was sold was back in 2011 for $2,099,330.

Believe it or not, the home was sold for just $630,100 in 2005. Now, BC Assessment says that the land value for the home alone is $2,283,000.

I will start a GoFundMe for these poor sellers to make up for that loss. Nobody in the GVA should ever have to deal with a capital loss on property. — Property Bank of Canada 🇨🇦 🏡 (@propertyBOC) March 29, 2024

