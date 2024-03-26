Recently sold Vancouver home shows staggering loss in just seven years

A Vancouver home was just sold for $6,398,000, and while that’s a staggering amount for many, it’s the amount lost since the last purchase that has caught some by storm.

The home sold just above the assessed value of $6,297,000 but below the asking price of $6,980,000.

According to Zealty, it earned way more than that in 2017 when it was bought for $8,050,000 (listed for $9,680,000), and the sale has sparked a lot of conversation about the real estate market on X.

The home is located at 6112 Adera Street near the prestigious Shaughnessy neighbourhood.

Built in 1930, the 94-year-old home offers a whopping eight bedrooms and six bathrooms inside a vast 3,600 sq ft house, plus an additional 900 sq ft laneway built in 2022.

Despite the 2024 sold price of $6,398,000, in 2023, it was listed for $8,980,000 before that listing was terminated.

Sutton Group-West Coast Realty’s listing suggests that the sold home offers many options: move in or build a new mansion close to 9,000 sq ft. The listing also suggests multiplex potential.

In the last nine years, the home hit its peak assessed value in 2018, when it was assessed at $7,291,000.

Many people on X are confused by the sale, as the market seems to be a bit of a roller coaster right now.

And yet inexplicably, a house in West Vancouver just sold for $700K over asking. There were over 200 bids. Mind boggling.

What is happening? — Mica 🎸 (@mica_metal_) March 25, 2024

Some are suggesting that the loss is even more significant than the actual numbers indicate.

Nominal numbers, too 😂 $8,050,000 in 2017 is like $12,000,000+ in today’s dollars. Essentially a 50% loss in Real terms. REKT 😂🤣😂 — Corey Leyhee (@CLeyhee) March 25, 2024

Others indicate that this is a reminder that they’ll never buy a home.

And yet you still can’t afford it. — Al K (@AlKarumbAh) March 26, 2024

