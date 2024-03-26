Real EstateUrbanized

Recently sold Vancouver home shows staggering loss in just seven years

Mar 26 2024, 6:14 pm
A Vancouver home was just sold for $6,398,000, and while that’s a staggering amount for many, it’s the amount lost since the last purchase that has caught some by storm.

The home sold just above the assessed value of $6,297,000 but below the asking price of $6,980,000.

According to Zealty, it earned way more than that in 2017 when it was bought for $8,050,000 (listed for $9,680,000), and the sale has sparked a lot of conversation about the real estate market on X.

sold vancouver home

The home is located at 6112 Adera Street near the prestigious Shaughnessy neighbourhood.

sold vancouver home

Built in 1930, the 94-year-old home offers a whopping eight bedrooms and six bathrooms inside a vast 3,600 sq ft house, plus an additional 900 sq ft laneway built in 2022.

sold vancouver home

Despite the 2024 sold price of $6,398,000, in 2023, it was listed for $8,980,000 before that listing was terminated.

sold vancouver home

Sutton Group-West Coast Realty’s listing suggests that the sold home offers many options: move in or build a new mansion close to 9,000 sq ft. The listing also suggests multiplex potential.

sold vancouver home

In the last nine years, the home hit its peak assessed value in 2018, when it was assessed at $7,291,000.

Many people on X are confused by the sale, as the market seems to be a bit of a roller coaster right now.

Some are suggesting that the loss is even more significant than the actual numbers indicate.

Others indicate that this is a reminder that they’ll never buy a home.

Do you think this home was worth the final sale price? Let us know in the comments.

