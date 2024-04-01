Metro Vancouver region to be renamed "Metro Surrey"

Canada’s third most populated urban region and the name of its regional government could get a big name change.

Metro Vancouver, also known as Greater Vancouver, would be renamed “Metro Surrey” or “Greater Surrey.”

As well, the regional government’s name of “Metro Vancouver Regional District” would be renamed “Metro Surrey Regional District.”

The various name and branding changes are being proposed by the regional district based on the expectation that the City of Surrey’s population will exceed the City of Vancouver’s population as early as before the end of this decade.

According to the regional district, the embedded bylaws overseeing its internal governance structure require that the name of the region and regional government be named after the region’s most populated city.

The provincial government’s latest population forecast expects Surrey will become British Columbia’s most populated city in 2029 when it reaches 785,619 residents — squeaking past Vancouver’s 780,075 residents. The gap led by Surrey will grow with each passing year afterward.

It is estimated that the City of Surrey’s population grows by 2,000 to 3,000 people per month.

“This significant pivot underscores the dynamic growth and development occurring within Surrey and reflects the shifting demographic landscape of what is currently known as Metro Vancouver,” reads a release today by the regional district.

“The proposed renaming of ‘Metro Vancouver’ to ‘Metro Surrey’ represents a forward-thinking approach to aligning the region’s identity with its evolving demographic and economic realities. As the largest city in the region, Surrey has experienced rapid population growth, driven by its diverse communities, vibrant economy, and strategic urban planning initiatives.”

The regional district is a federation of 23 local and municipal governments that provides a political forum for regional matters. It is responsible for critical services and utilities, including the water supply, sewerage treatment, solid waste landfills, and vast regional parks. It also provides guidance and oversight for regional land use and planning decisions.

In addition to renaming the region and the regional district, a request will be made to Statistics Canada to rename the Vancouver Census Metropolitan Area the “Surrey Census Metropolitan Area.” If given final approval, these changes would come into effect two years after the City of Surrey exceeds the population of the City of Vancouver.

The proposal would require the formal approval of the regional district’s board of directors to request the provincial government change the provincial legislation that oversees how the regional district operates. And this would then require the provincial government to approve the legislation.

“I am honoured to lead a city that embodies the spirit of innovation, resilience, and progress. The renaming of Metro Vancouver to Metro Surrey is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and vision of our residents, businesses, and civic leaders, who have worked tirelessly to build a thriving and inclusive community for all,” said Brenda Locke, the mayor of Surrey, in reaction to the proposal.

“The decision to rename the regional district acknowledges Surrey’s central position within the region and reaffirms our commitment to shaping the future of the region. With our diverse population, which will also soon be the region’s largest, as well as our robust economy and strategic location, Surrey is poised to lead the way in driving sustainable growth, fostering innovation, and promoting social cohesion across Metro Surrey and beyond.”

However, the move has been quickly condemned by Vancouver’s elected officials, especially Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim, who says he is “greatly disappointed” by the “surprise” proposal and calls it “shortsighted” and “disrespectful.”

“While Surrey’s growth is indeed noteworthy and deserving of recognition, it does not warrant the erasure of Vancouver’s identity from the regional landscape. Vancouver has long served as the cultural, economic, and political heart of Metro Vancouver, contributing immeasurably to its vitality and prosperity,” said Sim.

“It is both shortsighted and disrespectful to dismiss Vancouver’s rich history and contributions in favour of a solely demographic metric. Vancouver is more than just a population figure; it is a symbol of diversity, innovation, and resilience. The proposed renaming of the region sends a troubling message about the value placed on Vancouver’s heritage and identity. It undermines the sense of pride and belonging that Vancouverites have nurtured for generations and threatens to diminish our city’s global reputation and influence.”

Sim also says the decision raises questions about the process and criteria used to determine regional nomenclature, and he also notes that Vancouver accounts for an exponentially larger proportion of the regional economy, including corporate head offices, tourism, Canada’s largest port, and the number of jobs found within Vancouver’s borders.

Currently, over 1.4 million jobs are found within Metro Vancouver, including about 460,000 within the City of Vancouver. The City of Surrey has about 220,000.

By 2040, the number of jobs in the City of Vancouver is expected to grow to 522,000, while the City of Surrey’s employment base will grow to 334,000.

Sim is asking the regional district, the regional district’s board of directors, and provincial government to cancel the proposal, and urging all residents, businesses, and civic leaders to advocate for the preservation of Metro Vancouver’s name.

If the regional district must push forward with the proposal, says Sim, the decision should be left to the region’s voters in a public referendum.

The move is also opposed by Royce Chwin, the president and CEO of local tourism bureau Destination Vancouver.

“This decision has significant implications for our city’s tourism industry and risks undermining the investments made to promote Metro Vancouver’s unique identity as a world-class destination. We know that visitors come here for the Vancouver brand,” said Chwin.

“The proposed renaming of Metro Vancouver to ‘Metro Surrey’ threatens to confuse tourists and dilute Vancouver’s brand identity, which has been carefully cultivated through decades of marketing efforts and strategic initiatives. Renaming the region could potentially deter visitors from choosing Vancouver as their destination and erode the investments made by Destination Vancouver and our partners in promoting Vancouver’s tourism identity. Countless resources have been dedicated to building Vancouver’s reputation as a top-tier destination for leisure, business, and cultural tourism.”

The Port of Vancouver and Vancouver International Airport have yet to comment on whether they will undergo name changes as well, such as the “Port of Surrey” for the new port name and “Surrey International Airport” or even “Surrey-Vancouver International Airport” similar to “Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.” No comment has been made by the provincial government at this time either.

Although Vancouver currently remains the regional economic and political heavyweight, its influence has been waning over the decades due to the City of Surrey’s population growth.

On the provincial and federal levels, for instance, a growing number of provincial and federal ridings are now being carved within the City of Surrey’s borders. Riding boundaries are based on population, and Surrey has been outpacing Vancouver in the number of new ridings gained at every cycle when riding boundaries are redrawn. Soon after 2029, Surrey is expected to have more ridings than Vancouver, although some of its newly gained ridings could overlap with Delta, Langley City, and/or Langley Township.

As well, at the regional table, the City of Surrey will soon have more weighted votes than Vancouver to influence the key decisions made by both Metro Vancouver Regional District’s Board of Directors and TransLink’s Mayors’ Council.

The number of directors on the regional district’s board of directors and the voting strength of each director are based on the municipality’s population, with each director given one vote for every 20,000 residents of their municipal population, up to a maximum of five votes. Currently, the City of Vancouver has 34 votes, while the City of Surrey has 29 votes.

On the Mayors’ Council, each of Metro Vancouver’s 23 local and municipal governments have one seat at the table, with each seat assigned one vote for every 20,000 residents of their municipal population. Currently, out of the 145 regional votes in the Mayors’ Council, the City of Vancouver similarly has 34 votes and the City of Surrey has 29 votes.

The City of Surrey’s population milestone and growth are due to its sheer geographic size compared to Vancouver and most of the region’s other municipalities. Surrey’s land area of 316 sq km is roughly equivalent to the combined land area of the cities of Vancouver, Burnaby, and Coquitlam — a total of 318 sq km or the vast majority of the Burrard Peninsula’s land area. Comparatively, Vancouver’s land area of 115 sq km is roughly one-third the size of Surrey’s land area.

If the name change goes ahead, this would be the second time Metro Vancouver Regional District underwent a name change.

Shortly after its founding in 1967 as the “Fraser-Burrard Regional District,” the entity was renamed “Greater Vancouver Regional District.”

Then, in 2017, the provincial government changed Greater Vancouver Regional District’s name to Metro Vancouver Regional District. But this previous name change to its current name came after nearly a decade of the regional district’s original request.

Happy April Fools’ Day!