Orange flames and black smoke from North Van fire stun neighbours (VIDEO)

A fire broke out at a townhouse complex under construction in North Vancouver Wednesday, and the tall orange flames and thick black smoke brought passersby to a standstill.

Realtor Elliott Chun shared video of the fire with Daily Hive, saying the fire impacted the Morrison townhomes in Lower Lonsdale.

“Hope everyone is ok,” he said.

Wow. Fire at The Morrison townhomes construction phase 2. ⁦@derekgrech⁩ and I were just there earlier looking at phase 1. Hope everyone ok. #Moodyville #LowerLonsdale ⁦#Vanre pic.twitter.com/Bfb6pyfiNN — Elliott Chun, REALTOR® (@elliottchun) June 15, 2023

Andrew Payne, deputy chief of operations with the North Vancouver City Fire Department, told Daily Hive that the 911 call came in just before 5 pm for a structure fire in the 200 block of East 2nd Street.

There were heavy smoke and flames when firefighters arrived, but they were able to get water on the blaze and stop it from spreading.

Crews got the fire under control in about 20 minutes. No one was hurt, and since no one lives there yet nobody was displaced.

The fire didn’t appear suspicious, and initial investigation suggests it may have started as with workers on-site and roofing materials.