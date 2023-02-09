Two dead after fire rips through North Vancouver home

A man and a woman are dead after a fire broke out at a North Vancouver home early Thursday morning.

The house was in the 4000 block of Delbrook Avenue, and firefighters responded around 3 am.

Several people escaped before the home became fully engulfed in flames, but sadly two people didn’t make it out. Their bodies were found inside the building after firefighters brought the flames under control.

The victims’ identities haven’t been released, but North Vancouver RCMP say they were a man and woman from the same family.

“We are in the very early stages of this investigation,” Const. Mansoor Sahak said in a news release. “RCMP investigators will be working closely with the [District of North Vancouver Fire Rescue] to determine the cause of the fire.”

Daily Hive has reached out to DNVFR for more details about what happened.