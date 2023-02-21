North Shore Rescue pulls five cold and lost hikers to safety

Crews with North Shore Rescue pulled five cold hikers to safety when they got lost in the mountains on Family Day.

Rescuers boarded a helicopter to hoist out some of the subjects, who were hypothermic after getting lost near South Needle in Lynn Headwaters Regional Park.

By 4 am, all five hikers were safe after the overnight extraction.

Daily Hive has reached out to the volunteer rescue group for more details on what happened.