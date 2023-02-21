North Shore Rescue pulls five cold and lost hikers to safety
Feb 21 2023, 5:50 pm
Crews with North Shore Rescue pulled five cold hikers to safety when they got lost in the mountains on Family Day.
Rescuers boarded a helicopter to hoist out some of the subjects, who were hypothermic after getting lost near South Needle in Lynn Headwaters Regional Park.
By 4 am, all five hikers were safe after the overnight extraction.
Daily Hive has reached out to the volunteer rescue group for more details on what happened.