North Shore Rescue pulls five cold and lost hikers to safety

Feb 21 2023
North Shore Rescue pulls five cold and lost hikers to safety
North Shore Mountains covered in snow and clouds (EB Adventure Photography/Shutterstock)

Crews with North Shore Rescue pulled five cold hikers to safety when they got lost in the mountains on Family Day.

Rescuers boarded a helicopter to hoist out some of the subjects, who were hypothermic after getting lost near South Needle in Lynn Headwaters Regional Park.

north shore rescue

A map of the South Needle route near Lynn Peak. (AllTrails)

By 4 am, all five hikers were safe after the overnight extraction.

Daily Hive has reached out to the volunteer rescue group for more details on what happened.

