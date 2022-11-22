Nordstrom is famous for its sales for a reason: shoppers can get some pretty amazing deals on designer items and home decor. And their Black Friday sale is no exception.
With discounts ranging from 25% to 50%, you can shop for a variety of items, such as designer handbags, beauty, winter apparel, and home accessories.
We’re loving the fur-lined UGG slippers (so cozy) and men’s fleece joggers that will no doubt help you step up your athleisure look.
Check out some of our favourite picks.
Marc Jacobs Crossbody Bag
Normal price: $430
Black Friday deal price: $258
With its wide guitar strap and multiple compartments, this crossbody bag is as cute as it is functional.
Zella Pocket Fleece Joggers in Olive Lichen
Normal price: $59
Black Friday deal price: $35.40
Made with soft, stretchy cotton, these joggers are the ideal loungewear for post-holiday dinners.
Sam Edelman Loraine Woven Loafer
Normal price: $195
Black Friday deal price: $116.99
The classic loafer gets a modern makeover with pale blue woven leather.
Nordstrom Washable Merino Wool Turtleneck
Normal price: $120
Black Friday deal price: $99.99
This merino wool turtleneck (available in four colours) goes with almost anything, and the best part is you can toss it in the washing machine.
Thread & Supply Fleece Shacket
Normal price: $59
Black Friday deal price: $31.99
We’re loving the pops of pink and geometric patterns on this fleece shacket.
Topshop Pastel Stripe Sweater
Normal price: $80
Black Friday deal price: $49.99
Pastels for winter? This striped V-neck sweater from Topshop adds a touch of spring to your winter wardrobe.
Our Place x Selena Gomez Always Pan Set
Normal price: $195
Black Friday deal price: $130
Add a bold pop of colour to your kitchen with this nonstick fry and sauté pan, which comes with a steamer and spatula — the perfect gift for the gourmet in your life.
UGG Cozy Slipper
Normal price: $125
Black Friday deal price: $84.90
Keep your toes nice and toasty with UGG’s suede slipper with shearling trim. Also available in pink and light grey.
Too FacedPumpkin Spice Second Slice Eye Shadow Palette
Normal price: $69
Black Friday deal price: $34.50
If you love your PSL, then you’ll love this fall-inspired palette by Too Faced.
Foreo UFO™ 2 Power Mask & Light Therapy Device
Normal price: $389
Black Friday deal price: $194.50
This handy little device with heating, cooling, pulsations, and LED lights ensures you get the most out of every face mask.
Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Large Jar Candle
Normal price: $45
Black Friday deal price: $33
With this hand-poured candle made with coconut wax, your space will smell like your favourite drink.
