Nordstrom is famous for its sales for a reason: shoppers can get some pretty amazing deals on designer items and home decor. And their Black Friday sale is no exception.

With discounts ranging from 25% to 50%, you can shop for a variety of items, such as designer handbags, beauty, winter apparel, and home accessories.

We’re loving the fur-lined UGG slippers (so cozy) and men’s fleece joggers that will no doubt help you step up your athleisure look.

Check out some of our favourite picks.

Normal price: $430

Black Friday deal price: $258

With its wide guitar strap and multiple compartments, this crossbody bag is as cute as it is functional. Zella Pocket Fleece Joggers in Olive Lichen Normal price: $59

Black Friday deal price: $35.40

Made with soft, stretchy cotton, these joggers are the ideal loungewear for post-holiday dinners.

Normal price: $195

Black Friday deal price: $116.99

The classic loafer gets a modern makeover with pale blue woven leather.

Normal price: $120

Black Friday deal price: $99.99

This merino wool turtleneck (available in four colours) goes with almost anything, and the best part is you can toss it in the washing machine.

Normal price: $59

Black Friday deal price: $31.99

We’re loving the pops of pink and geometric patterns on this fleece shacket.

Normal price: $80

Black Friday deal price: $49.99

Pastels for winter? This striped V-neck sweater from Topshop adds a touch of spring to your winter wardrobe.

Normal price: $195

Black Friday deal price: $130

Add a bold pop of colour to your kitchen with this nonstick fry and sauté pan, which comes with a steamer and spatula — the perfect gift for the gourmet in your life.

Normal price: $125

Black Friday deal price: $84.90

Keep your toes nice and toasty with UGG’s suede slipper with shearling trim. Also available in pink and light grey.

Normal price: $69

Black Friday deal price: $34.50

If you love your PSL, then you’ll love this fall-inspired palette by Too Faced.

Normal price: $389

Black Friday deal price: $194.50

This handy little device with heating, cooling, pulsations, and LED lights ensures you get the most out of every face mask.

Normal price: $45

Black Friday deal price: $33

With this hand-poured candle made with coconut wax, your space will smell like your favourite drink.