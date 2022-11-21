Herschel is having a Black Friday sale and the discounts are unmissable

Since one can never have too many bags, you might want to head over to Herschel Supply Co. to check out its amazing deals.

The Vancouver-based company known for its retro backpacks is offering shoppers 30% off online and in stores during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And that’s not all: items in the Last Chance sale section are subject to an additional 30% off. Discounts are available until November 28.

Then on November 29, the company will be giving back by donating 10% of all proceeds to VIBE Arts, a charity dedicated to providing arts education, and ArtTable, an organization that helps to advance the leadership of women in the visual arts.

Ready to shop? Here are some of our favourite finds.

Normal price: $95

Black Friday deal price: $46

The perfect bag to take you from the weekday to the weekend, the Nova comes with a laptop sleeve, two side pockets, and two top handles. Available in 20 prints and colours.

Normal price: $70

Black Friday deal price: $34

Fans of The Simpsons will want to get their hands on this mini backpack in bubblegum pink, which features playful prints of Marge Simpson.

Normal price: $85

Black Friday deal price: $41

If you’re more of the crossbody type, this lightweight Retreat Crossbody nylon bag just might be your new favourite go-to bag.

Normal price: $30

Black Friday deal price: $21

Herschel also carries accessories and we’re loving the Abbott beanie with its signature modern rib knit style. It adds a pop of colour to your winter look and also makes for a great holiday gift.

Normal price: $125

Black Friday deal price: $87

Holiday travel is upon us so make sure that your bag stands out in a sea of black suitcases with the Novel duffle which comes with an easy-to-access shoe compartment.

Check out more deals on bags at Herschel Supply Co. Canada.