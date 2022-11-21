This 23andMe genetic testing kit is 50% OFF on Amazon Canada for Black Friday

You’ve probably heard of 23andMe genetic testing kits before, but now you can try one out without putting a big crater in your wallet.

This Black Friday, 23andMe is offering an incredible deal on one of its best products.

The Health + Ancestry Service kit will not only untangle mysteries about your ancestors and ethnic background, but also give you personalized genetic reports that pertain to your present self. It’s a twofer!

The kit is normally priced at $249, but for Black Friday, you can snag it for just $123.99.

You’ll get a full report on your health predispositions, carrier status, overall wellness, and other traits, which could help you make important changes to ensure a better quality of life.

“Carrier status reports can show if you’re a carrier for genetic variants linked to certain inherited health conditions,” says 23andMe. “Use insights from these genetic reports to help you make informed decisions to fuel your health journey.”

Thousands of people around the world have found critical information about themselves, and even been united with lost family members through kits like this one.

It’s shocking and fascinating what information DNA holds about your origins.

Once you order your kit, you’ll have to follow very simple instructions to collect a sample of your saliva. All the items you’ll need for this are included in the package.

Register your kit using the barcode provided and send the sample to 23andMe’s lab using their pre-paid package label.

You’ll have to be a little patient, as it can take anywhere from five to six weeks to get your results. But the wait is going to be worth it, one way or another.

As the holiday season closes in, more people are looking for unique gift ideas. It (arguably) doesn’t get more unique than an experience like this. Pick one up for a loved one, too!