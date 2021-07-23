Nordstrom's popular anniversary sale starts next week

Hope you’re ready to shop till you drop.

Nordstrom‘s biggest sale event of the year, the Anniversary Sale, starts next week.

The massive sale takes place both online and in-store starting on Wednesday, July 28. If you’re a Nordy Club Ambassador, however, you’ll have a head start and be able to access the sale early, starting Sunday, July 25.

This year’s sale will have deals from brands such as Herschel Supply Co., Ted Baker, London, Nike, UGG, Veronica Beard, Barefoot Dreams, Zella, Steve Madden, and Charlotte Tilbury, to name a few.

Regular product prices go back up on August 8, giving shoppers just over a week to stock up on new arrivals and essential items.

Nordstrom’s flagship locations in Canada are as follows:

Alberta

Calgary

Nordstrom Chinook Centre

British Columbia

Vancouver

Nordstrom Pacific Centre

Ontario

Toronto