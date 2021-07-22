A couple’s make-out has turned into a little bit of a break-in.

A barbershop in Montreal’s La Petite-Patrie borough shared surveillance footage of a couple kissing outside the entrance.

The couple’s smooch turned into an unintentional broken-glass fiasco after the two tripped into the shop’s facade, smashed the glass, and fell to the floor.

The video was shared across Savvy Barbershop’s social media channels and has garnered over 24,000 views since being uploaded on Monday morning.

The video was captioned “Love hurts,” and subsequent Facebook posts have the barbershop asking the internet for help identifying the couple. “Now I think we gotta meet this couple,” says Savvy Barbershop. “Can the internet find them?”

On Instagram, Savvy Barbershop says the shop is trying to find the couple so they can put them up in a hotel and “end their love story properly” while making sure everyone is fine.