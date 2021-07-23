The Eh-Team: Canada shines bright at Olympic Opening Ceremony (PHOTOS)

Team Canada arrived at the Tokyo Olympics in style.

There are 370 Canadian athletes representing the Great White North in Tokyo, but only a fraction of them marched in Friday’s Opening Ceremony.

Canada is sending its largest team to the Olympics since 1984, but had a smaller marching group at Japan National Stadium.

The Canadian Olympic Committee announced that only 30 to 40 Team Canada athletes would attend, mainly due to factors caused by the pandemic.

Regardless, Team Canada entered the games shining the country’s iconic red and white colours.

Three-time Olympic basketballer Miranda Ayim and Nathan Hirayama, the co-captain of Canada’s men’s rugby seven teams, had the honour of bearing the flag for Team Canada at the Opening Ceremony.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wished the Canadian athlete luck and thanked them for “being proud ambassadors for our country and an unrivalled source of inspiration for us all.”

To all of our Canadian athletes competing in the #Tokyo2020 Olympics: Thank you for being proud ambassadors for our country and an unrivalled source of inspiration for us all. Over the next two weeks, we’ll be cheering you on – good luck, #TeamCanada! https://t.co/oWHec9zSoL — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 23, 2021

If that morning coffee didn’t kick in in time for the Opening Ceremony (it started at 4 am PT/7 am ET on Friday morning), here’s what Team Canada looked like at Japan National Stadium through the virtual world.

