Noah Kahan’s coming to Vancouver, and you can see the Grammy-nominated artist for less than $60. That’s a heck of a deal when you consider that tickets to his concert sell for a lot more than that.

It’s all part of the 2025 Invictus Games, which will be held in Vancouver and Whistler from February 8 to 16. Tickets to the events, including the opening and closing ceremonies, went on sale this morning.

The opening ceremony, which will take place on February 8 at BC Place, will feature Kahan, Nelly Furtado, and Roxane Bruneau, with more performers yet to be announced. Tickets to the opening ceremony start at $59.87 (fees included).

Headliners for the closing ceremony on February 16 at Rogers Arena have yet to be announced, with prices starting at $76.23.

Tickets to Invictus Games sporting events start at $13.43 for pool play and as low as $27.98 for finals.

“You can feel the energy growing with our launch of public ticket sales today and our steady progress on hitting every major milestone at just over five months to go,” said Scott Moore, CEO of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

Founded by Prince Harry, the Invictus Games are an international sporting event for wounded, injured, and ill veterans and still-serving members of the armed forces. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to attend.

The Invictus Games were first held in London in 2014 and have since been held in Orlando (2016), Toronto (2017), Sydney (2018), The Hague (2022), and Dusseldorf (2023). Birmingham will host them in 2027.

More than 500 competitors from over 20 countries are expected to compete in 11 adaptive sports at the Vancouver-Whistler Games:

Alpine skiing

Snowboarding

Indoor rowing

Biathlon

Nordic skiing

Sitting volleyball

Skeleton

Swimming

Wheelchair basketball

Wheelchair curling

Wheelchair rugby

Tickets for wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, sitting volleyball, and indoor rowing, which will be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre, are on sale now through the Invictus Games website.