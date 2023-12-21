News

"No threat" to Vancouver high school following "massive" police presence

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
Dec 21 2023, 6:11 pm
Lord Byng Secondary School (Google Street View)

Parents of students at a Vancouver high school reported a “massive” police presence this morning. However, Vancouver Police have since confirmed, “there is no threat.”

In a post on X from one parent, Cheryl Ziola, she said there appears to be a “very active incident underway” around 8 am Lord Byng Secondary School, which is located in the West Point Grey neighbourhood. 

“Many police cars. Police have guns drawn. Bus service impacted too. Stay away,” her post reads. 

TransLink responded to her post to say its buses were advised by Transit Supervisors and Police to not stop at 16 & Wallace, in front of the school. 

An update from the VPD says it responded to reports of a potential threat at Lord Byng school but the incident is not a threat. 

Daily Hive has reached out to VPD for more information. If a statement is received, this article will be updated with additional information. 

