Woman charged with human trafficking offences after investigation launches in Langley 

A woman has been charged with 14 offences after Langley RCMP investigated allegations of human trafficking.

The investigation was launched in the spring after Mounties responded to a 911 call from a gas station near 204th Street and 88th Avenue in the Township of Langley.

The gas station worker reported that an “injured, distressed adult female walked in and asked to call police,” the RCMP explained in a statement.

Frontline officers who responded provided the woman first aid and were directed to the nearby hotel.

“This investigation led to the charge of assault being filed against Jennifer Lynn Stephens,” RCMP confirmed.

It is alleged that victims were trafficked for sexual exploitation.

Stephens was scheduled to appear in court on the Langley charges in July but failed to attend, and a Canada-wide warrant was issued for her arrest.

“Langley Serious Crime investigators continued to gather evidence to support charges making submissions to the BC Prosecution Service,” police said.

Langley RCMP Serious Crime Section investigators located Stephens on December 7.

She remains in custody and is facing these charges, according to Mounties:

Trafficking in persons — Sec. 279.01

Material benefit – Trafficking a person under 18 years — Sec. 279.02 (Two counts)

Material benefit from sexual services of a person under 18 years — Sec. 286.1

Procuring – Person under 18 years — Sec. 286.3 (Two counts)

Forcible confinement — Sec. 279(2)

Assault causing bodily harm — Sec. 267 (b)

Assault with a weapon — Sec. 267(a) (Two counts)

Utter threats — Sec. 264.1

Trafficking of a person under 18 years — Sec. 279.011

Material benefit from sexual services — Sec. 286.2

Advertising sexual services — Sec. 286.4

“Due to the often-hidden nature and complexity of these offences, human trafficking charges are rare in Canada,” Inspector Erica Moir said. “Our investigators worked closely with partners allowing us to support the victims, identify a suspect and successfully obtain the evidence necessary forward criminal charges.”

Moir adds, “If you or a loved one are a victim of human trafficking, or you believe someone else is, please know you are not alone and there is help available.”

You can call your local police department, the 24-hour Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010 or you can reach out to the Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking.