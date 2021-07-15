Women-owned business is making stylish scrubs for healthcare workers

The LGBTQ+ Business Spotlight is a collaboration between Pride Vancouver and Daily Hive. Together, we’re turning the spotlight onto local businesses, organizations, and individuals who are supporting the Pride community.

Based in BC, this woman-owned business is making stylish, comfortable, and functional scrubs for healthcare workers.

Ling said Nima Apparel would not be possible without her supportive group of close family, friends, and of course, Marissa. “It takes a long time to get a business formed and off the ground, and it certainly isn’t smooth-sailing the whole way. Having those that you trust and love around to listen to you vent, be a soundboard, or share their thoughts and points of view can really help you get out of your own head and make things feel less overwhelming,” she said. “Also, Marissa has been incredibly supportive in many ways, one of which is by supporting us as I moved from working full-time to part-time so that I could put more time and energy into launching Nima.” In addition to this, her tip for any future small business entrepreneurs is to be patient and stay focused. “Knowing that starting a business doesn’t happen overnight. It’s very much a marathon. And staying focused, by not letting the hiccups and roadblocks that occur on the way deter you or throw you off.” One specific roadblock was COVID-19, which made it hard for Nima Apparel to have community gathering events, such as markets or festivals. Ling said, “Being able to meet and talk to people face-to-face, and have a booth where people can see our products and ask questions is a really big deal for new, small businesses. This is particularly the case for new online businesses.” However, they are both extremely thankful for everyone who supported them regardless of this during the pandemic.

“Thank you to everyone who has ordered! You’ve been incredible. We just want to say that we appreciate your support, and we couldn’t do this without you.”

