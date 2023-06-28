Nickelback to receive big honour in Vancouver today

Nickelback is set to be honoured with a star on the Granville Street StarWalk in downtown Vancouver as part of their induction into the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame (BCEHOF) on Wednesday.

There are three inductions into the Hall of Fame this year, including the Alberta band — comprised of Chad Kroeger, Ryan Peake, Mike Kroeger, and Daniel Adair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nickelback (@nickelback)

“These inductees are especially exciting because they represent the swagger that BC entertainment deserves given our massive impact on the international stage,” says BCEHOF President Bill Allman. “It’s definitely a series of rock and roll inductions with millions of album sales around the world!”

Loverboy and Rocket Norton received stars earlier this month.

This just adds to the accolades bestowed upon Nickelback over the years.

Earlier this year, the band was named to the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, with the Hanna-raised 12-time Juno Award winners appearing live on the Juno’s broadcast in March for a special performance reflecting on their 20+ year music career.

In 2009, the Diamond-certified selling group was named the “most successful rock band of the decade” by Billboard.

One of the top-selling acts of all time, the band’s list of achievements includes more than 10 billion streams, 50 million albums sold worldwide, 12 consecutive sold-out tours, and countless chart-topping hits.

The induction ceremony will take place on Granville Street between the Commodore and the Orpheum at 3:30 pm ahead of tonight’s show at Rogers Arena.

Honoured to be back at the @nmc_canada to celebrate our induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame this Sunday, June 25th. pic.twitter.com/yfE0fNXKc5 — Nickelback (@Nickelback) June 22, 2023

The show will feature a surprise guest, likely well-known to folks in Vancouver.

Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini will be joining the legendary Canadian rock band, and he’s working on his vocals.

Nickelback is in town tonight as part of their Get Rollin’ Tour. The 46-year-old Italian manager is set to join the band on stage as they sing their smash hit, “Rockstar.”

With files from Daily Hive Staff