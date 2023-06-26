NewsCanadaPop CultureCelebritiesCanada

Look at this plaque: Nickelback inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame

|
Jun 26 2023, 4:25 pm
@nmc_canada/Instagram

Alberta-based rock band Nickelback has officially been inducted into Canada’s Music Hall of Fame.

On Sunday, the National Music Centre hosted the band at Studio Bell in Calgary to celebrate its induction, complete with a plaque in Nickelback’s name.

A new Nickelback exhibit has also opened in Calgary to remind fans of the band’s accomplishments.

“Honoured to be back at the @nmc_canada to celebrate our induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame,” Nickelback wrote in a tweet on Thursday.

The exhibition will last until February 24, 2024. It will feature several instruments used by the band, some personal items, concert footage, and behind-the-scenes photos, all of which help capture the band’s rise and experiences as an internationally celebrated rock band.

Tickets to the exhibit are priced at $21.50 for adults, $16.50 for students/seniors (65+), and $13.50 for children (3-12 years of age).

Children under three years of age can get in for free.

With files from Daily Hive’s Peter Klein

