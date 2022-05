NHL suspends Nurse for Oilers do-or-die Game 6 in LA

Darnell Nurse will miss a critical Game 6 of the Edmonton Oilers’ opening round series against the Los Angeles Kings after he was suspended one game by the NHL.

Edmontonā€™s Darnell Nurse has been suspended for one game for Head-butting Los Angelesā€™ Phillip Danault. https://t.co/w6UdQQKznD — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 11, 2022

Nurse, who had a hearing with NHL Player Safety earlier Wednesday, was suspended for head-butting Kings forward Phillip Danault late in the second period of a 5-4 overtime loss in Game 5 of their opening round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

After a stoppage in play, Nurse lunged head first into the face of Danault, who was standing at the edge ofĀ Mike Smith’s crease.

Nurse with the head torpedo on Danaultā€¦ pic.twitter.com/A4ujc4Zc2b — Cody Janzen (@JannerOnPxP) May 11, 2022

Nurse, who leads the Oilers in ice time in the series with an average of 21:45, was not penalized on the play. He has two points (one goal, one assist) and a +5 rating in five games in the series. He played 26:23 in Game 5.Ā

He had 35 points (nine goals and 26 assists) in a team-high 25:03 of ice time in 71 games in the regular season.

Nurse has been suspended once before in his NHL career — a three-game ban under Rule 46.2, citing Nurse as an ā€œaggressorā€ in a fight with Roman Polak, then of the San Jose Sharks, in 2016.Ā

Edmonton trails the best-of-7 series 3-2 and faces elimination in the series, which returns to Los Angeles for Game 6 on Thursday.

Edmonton has not advanced beyond the first round of the playoffs since 2017 — the only time they’ve managed to do in the Connor McDavid-Leon Draisaitl era.Ā