Oilers' Nurse will have hearing for head-butting Kings' Danault

Aaron Vickers
May 11 2022, 3:19 pm
Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse will have a hearing for a head-butt on Phillip Danault in Game 5 against the Los Angeles Kings, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced Wednesday morning. 

Nurse was not penalized for the play.  

Nurse is averaging a team-high 21:45 of ice time through five games in the series. He has two points (one goal, one assist) and a +5 rating. 

He had 35 points (nine goals and 26 assists) in a team-high 25:03 of ice time in 71 games in the regular season.

The Oilers trail the Kings 3-2 in the best-of-7 series. 

Game 6 goes Thursday in Los Angeles. 

