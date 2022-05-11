Oilers' Nurse will have hearing for head-butting Kings' Danault

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse will have a hearing for a head-butt on Phillip Danault in Game 5 against the Los Angeles Kings, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced Wednesday morning.

Nurse was not penalized for the play.

Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse will have a hearing today for Head-butting Los Angeles’ Phillip Danault. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 11, 2022

Nurse is averaging a team-high 21:45 of ice time through five games in the series. He has two points (one goal, one assist) and a +5 rating.

He had 35 points (nine goals and 26 assists) in a team-high 25:03 of ice time in 71 games in the regular season.

Nurse with the head torpedo on Danault… pic.twitter.com/A4ujc4Zc2b — Cody Janzen (@JannerOnPxP) May 11, 2022

The Oilers trail the Kings 3-2 in the best-of-7 series.

Game 6 goes Thursday in Los Angeles.