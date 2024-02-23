Ex-Canucks player Cody Hodgson scores first goal in eight years

Cody Hodgson’s comeback now includes a goal.

The former Vancouver Canucks centre joined the Milwaukee Admirals, the AHL affiliate of the Nashville Predators last month. It was a comeback nobody saw coming, given the health problems he has endured for the past decade.

But in just his third game, today Hodgson scored a goal.

After 328 NHL games, Cody Hodgson was forced to retire from hockey after being diagnosed with malignant hyperthermia. Cody's now healthy and today he scored his first pro goal in EIGHT years with the Milwaukee Admirals! 👏 (🎥: @mkeadmirals) pic.twitter.com/m5m3geS4bY — NHL (@NHL) February 23, 2024

Hodgson finished off a two-on-one to score his first professional goal in nearly eight years. His last goal in a professional game came way back on February 24, 2016.

Needless to say, it’s a meaningful milestone for the Canucks’ 10th overall draft pick in 2008. Hodgson was forced to retire after the 2015-16 season at the age of 26 due to a rare muscle disease.

“My final year of playing, I was having some severe symptoms, I was having trouble breathing,” Hodgson explained in 2018. “I was blacking out. My muscles were extremely tight, my whole body was just shaking.”

Hodgson said he began feeling better last summer, and got the go-ahead from his doctor.

“I always thought to myself and promised myself that if I could play, that I would play again. I just started feeling great,” Hodgson said in an interview on Donnie and Dhali last month.

Hodgson celebrated his 34th birthday last week. He’s not putting pressure on a return to the NHL, though most of the hockey world is pulling for him.

“I’m open to anything, but right now I’d love to just do my best in the American League and see what happens.”