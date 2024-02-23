"Too many no shows": Tocchet unhappy after Canucks lose in Seattle

The Vancouver Canucks extended their season-long losing streak with a 5-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night. It was not a pretty performance from the road team who have now lost four straight games.

“Not much compete from the guys, that’s on me. I’ve got to take the blame for that,” said Rick Tocchet after the game. “I didn’t get the guys to compete hard enough so I’ll take the heat on this one. It was a lot of no-shows tonight.”

J.T. Miller got the scoring started early in the first period but Vince Dunn would answer roughly nine minutes later for the Kraken. That was the only lead the Canucks would enjoy as they were playing from behind for much of the night.

Sam Lafferty scored the only other goal for the visiting team after he was the recipient of a lucky bounce. The Canucks had just 12 shots after 40 minutes.

Lafferty with a little bit of luck. 😆 pic.twitter.com/tUYpFIxY33 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 23, 2024

“I don’t care what our record is, it’s been a little bit disturbing, some of the efforts from some of the guys right now,” continued Tocchet after the game.

In what’s become a worrisome trend, the Canucks again looked very rough with the man-advantage. They failed to score on all four of their power play opportunities. Tonight’s anemic performance means that they’re now below 10% in the month of February on the power play.

Tocchet and his staff experimented with a variety of power play setups throughout the game. Filip Hronek and Pius Suter both got looks with the top unit, although neither produced any encouraging results.

The Canucks had just four shots on net across their four power plays tonight.

“No one cares more than the guys that are on the ice,” said Quinn Hughes about the power play struggles. “Hopefully we will be able figure this out and get the job done and if we can’t, I’m sure they’ll find guys that can.”

The penalty kill has also been going through a rough patch as it’s clicking at just 56.3% during this losing streak. The Kraken scored once with the man advantage tonight.

It was the Canucks’ third game in four nights. They won’t get much rest as they’re back in action on Saturday afternoon.

“You can’t give in to fatigue, you can’t. You’ve got to play smarter,” said the head coach when asked about the team’s schedule.

“We’ve got to start to pick it up here.”

The Pacific Division leaders are heading back home and face a big test on Saturday night when the Boston Bruins visit town. They’ll be hoping for a better result than the last matchup between these two teams when the Canucks suffered a brutal 4-0 shutout loss in Boston.