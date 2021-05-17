NHL insider Frank Seravalli is leaving his job at TSN

One of hockey’s top insiders is leaving TSN.

Frank Seravalli announced today that he has made the decision to leave TSN, after joining the all-sports network in 2015.

The 33-year-old Philadelphia native covered the NHL for TSN as a senior hockey reporter, frequently appearing on camera as one of the network’s top hockey insiders, alongside the likes of Darren Dreger, Pierre LeBrun, and the semi-retired Bob McKenzie.

“If you told a Philly kid that he’d break [hockey] news on [Canadian national] television for [six years], he wouldn’t have believed you,” Seravalli said on Twitter. “Not exactly sure what’s next, but I’m excited to see what’s out there in the universe for me.”

Personal news: Today is my last day at TSN. My decision. If you told a Philly kid that he’d break 🏒 news on 🇨🇦 nat’l television for 6 yrs, he wouldn’t have believed you. Thank you 🙏 Not exactly sure what’s next, but I’m excited to see what’s out there in the universe for me. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 17, 2021

There will be a number of new job openings for hockey reporters in the United States, where Seravalli is still based, as ESPN and TNT are taking over from NBC as NHL television rights-holders after this season.