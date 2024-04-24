Milan Lucic and his wife, Brittany, are heading for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

In mid November, Boston police arrested Lucic after 911 was called about a domestic dispute. According to reports, Lucic’s wife, Brittany, claimed the 35-year-old, who had apparently been drinking, became agitated when he was unable to find his cell phone, which allegedly ended up with her being attacked and choked.

Lucic, who had rejoined the Boston Bruins this past offseason on a one-year deal, appeared in court in February. Charges against him were ultimately dropped, however, as Brittany declined to testify.

At the time the apparent incident took place, Lucic was on injured reserve with an ankle injury. He hasn’t returned to play since and is currently on the Bruins’ long-term injured reserve list.

“The Boston Bruins are aware of an incident involving Milan Lucic Friday evening,” the Bruins said in a statement shortly after his arrest. “Milan is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team. The organization takes these matters very seriously and will work with the Lucic family to provide any support and assistance they may need. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Milan and Brittany have been married for over a decade, having tied the knot on July 19, 2012. According to court records, Brittany listed their separation date as November 17, 2023, which is the day before he was arrested.

The couple have two daughters (Valentina and Nikolina) and one son (Milan Jr.), which Brittany has asked for custody of, along with spousal support from Lucic. She also asked for Lucic to visit the children, but under supervision.