Why NHL fans won't be able to buy Utah jerseys until 2025

NHL jersey collectors are eager to get their hands on the threads of the league’s newest franchise. Unfortunately, they’ll have to be patient.

Back in June, the Utah Hockey Club (HC) officially joined the NHL after the relocation of the Arizona Coyotes was confirmed. Smith Entertainment Group, led by franchise owner Ryan Smith, wasted no time rolling out merch, quickly unveiling the franchise’s jerseys and wordmark logos for the 2024-25 season.

A closer look at the details. 🔎#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/a52BCx7eco — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) September 9, 2024

However, the stands at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City may look a little barren since fans won’t be able to purchase them until midway through the upcoming season.

Utah HC head coach André Tourigny recently explained the delay in an interview with BPM Sports. “It will be impossible to buy a Utah HC jersey before January,” Tourigny said in August, pointing to the NHL’s requirement for teams to place jersey orders over a year in advance.

“To put things in perspective, in July, teams are already ordering jerseys for the 2025-26 season,” he added. “If you come to the arena hoping to buy one, there won’t be any available until then.”

Adding to the exclusivity, Utah is expected to decide on an official team name within the next year, making these inaugural jerseys a one-season-only item.

Speaking with Daily Hive, representatives from both the NHL and Fanatics — the league’s new uniform outfitter — confirmed that Utah Hockey Club jerseys might only be available to fans in February 2025 due to production timelines.

With jerseys on hold, in the meantime, the NHL and Fanatics are still selling a variety of team apparel and merchandise options.

Utah HC will kick off its inaugural season on October 8 with a home game against the Chicago Blackhawks.