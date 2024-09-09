PWHL announces new names and logos for each of its teams

After playing the first season in the league with only city names attached to their franchises, the PWHL debuted a new look on Monday morning.

Unveiling the identity of the league’s Canadian teams on CityTV’s Breakfast Television and the American teams on ABC’s Good Morning America, six new team names and logos were finally shown to the public:

Toronto Sceptres

Montreal Victoire

Ottawa Charge

Minnesota Frost

New York Sirens

Boston Fleet

Here are each of the logos from each franchise:

(Re)introducing the inaugural six, as you've never seen them before: Boston Fleet

Minnesota Frost

Victoire de Montreal

New York Sirens

Ottawa Charge

Toronto Sceptres pic.twitter.com/oMTyeTbecL — PWHL (@thepwhlofficial) September 9, 2024

Jerseys and the rest of the teams’ uniforms will be unveiled in the coming months, though no set date has been planned for the announcement.

The PWHL had been teasing the names since late last week, though most guesses seemed to miss the mark on the branding for each team. In 2023, leaked team names were found via an application to Canada’s Trademark database, though none of those names made the final cut.

A series of webpages on Bauer Hockey’s website that might not have been meant to be for public consumption also offered an insight to possible names that did not make the cut.

Minnesota: Superior, Frost*, Monarchs, Marmots

New York: Sirens*, Sound, Rush, Odyssey pic.twitter.com/OMcYfK0c4k — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) September 9, 2024

For each team, here’s the names that didn’t quite make it:

Toronto: Torch, Sentinels, Tempests

Ottawa: Advance, Alert, Guard

Montreal: Lumieres, Metro, Echo

Boston: Blitz, Emeralds, Wicked

Minnesota: Superior, Monarchs, Marmots

New York: Sound, Rush, Odyssey

The league was officially announced in 2023, following the dissolution of the previously existing Premier Hockey Federation (previously known as the PWHL) and Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association, a player-run organization that had a circuit of games competing in different North American cities.

Minnesota is the defending champion, having beat Boston 3-2 in the final last year.

The schedule for the second season of the league hasn’t been officially announced, but we do know that there will be 30 regular season games per team this season, up from 24 a year prior.