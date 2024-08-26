NHL in the process of adding even more expansion teams

Believe it or not, the NHL may once again be gearing up for expansion.

According to a new report by Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly hinted that growing from 32 teams is a very real possibility.

Appearing at the NHL/NHLPA European Media Tour in Prague, Daly mentioned that the NHL is seeing legitimate interest from potential markets and is “taking meetings and gathering information,” Friedman wrote in the latest edition of 32 Thoughts.

When asked when fans might expect new teams to be announced, Daly carefully responded, “at the appropriate time.” While the Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights have proven that expansion teams can be competitive from the start, Daly emphasized that the process of growing from 32 franchises won’t be rushed.

“Doesn’t mean that it’s imminent, doesn’t mean that it’s going to happen in the next year or so,” he noted.

Daly didn’t provide a concrete answer for how many new teams the NHL might add but acknowledged that there is a limit.

“Yes. Do I know what that number is? No,” he said, indicating that the final decision will be made by both league officials and team owners.

While just about every aspect of another potential expansion seems to be up in the air right now, league commissioner Gary Bettman revealed a list of new cities that could be home to an NHL team in February.

The 72-year-old said he has received interest from groups in Houston, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Kansas City, and even Omaha, Nebraska.