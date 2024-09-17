Everyone has Leafs jokes after team reveals Oreo helmet sponsor

The Toronto Maple Leafs revealed their new helmet sponsor on Tuesday, and it didn’t take long for the jokes to start rolling in.

Oreo, the iconic cookie brand, will now have its logo plastered on Leafs helmets for the 2024-25 season — giving fans plenty of material for jabs, especially since Toronto’s jerseys already feature the Dairy Farmers of Ontario’s “Milk” logo.

The Leafs had been teasing the announcement for over a week, even playfully removing the letter “O” from their team logo across social media to build anticipation. But once the sponsorship was confirmed, fans wasted no time making puns.

One X user cleverly pointed out that while the Leafs now have cookies and milk, they’re still missing a “cup” — a not-so-subtle reference to the team’s 57-year championship drought.

Oreos and milk? Now the only thing that’s missing is a cup — Leafs Papi (@LeafsPapi_) September 17, 2024

Another wondered whether pairing Santa Claus’ favourite treats will earn the Leafs the Christmas gift they really want: playoff success.

Since the sponsor is milk and cookies maybe Santa will be nice and let us make it past the 1st round — UglyThor🐝🇨🇦 (@UglyThor) September 17, 2024

A few dunk puns found their way into the mix.

Oreo and Milk are perfect sponsors for the Toronto Maple Leafs, a team that gets taken apart and dunked every spring. pic.twitter.com/tsKpOpic0r — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) September 17, 2024

Getting dunked on all season — P (@pconeill88) September 17, 2024

Meanwhile, postseason misery remained a theme in many of the other replies.

Does the 0 also represent how many playoff series the leafs win this year? — Faheem Bhanji (@FaheemBhanji) September 17, 2024

And next playoffs we’re going to see a dip:) — JavaDev (@JavaDev) September 17, 2024

We better not be saying things like “that’s the way the cookie crumbles” in April… just sayin’. pic.twitter.com/lQtvc9LCQa — Just Jen (@76_jen) September 17, 2024

Daily Hive’s own Rob Williams got in on the action, drawing comparisons between the team’s roster and the cookie.

Oreo is the perfect helmet sponsor for the Leafs. They're good, but VERY overrated. https://t.co/K2sjO09K1J — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) September 17, 2024

The Leafs will debut their updated helmets when they hit the ice for their first preseason game on September 22. Last season, Toronto finished strong with 111 points, claiming second place in the Atlantic Division. However, their playoff hopes were dashed in the first round (once again) by the Boston Bruins.

Perhaps the team’s new sponsor can sweeten their chances at a deep run going forward…