SportsHockeyMaple LeafsCanada

Everyone has Leafs jokes after team reveals Oreo helmet sponsor

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Sep 17 2024, 9:09 pm
Everyone has Leafs jokes after team reveals Oreo helmet sponsor
MLSE

The Toronto Maple Leafs revealed their new helmet sponsor on Tuesday, and it didn’t take long for the jokes to start rolling in.

Oreo, the iconic cookie brand, will now have its logo plastered on Leafs helmets for the 2024-25 season — giving fans plenty of material for jabs, especially since Toronto’s jerseys already feature the Dairy Farmers of Ontario’s “Milk” logo.

The Leafs had been teasing the announcement for over a week, even playfully removing the letter “O” from their team logo across social media to build anticipation. But once the sponsorship was confirmed, fans wasted no time making puns.

One X user cleverly pointed out that while the Leafs now have cookies and milk, they’re still missing a “cup” — a not-so-subtle reference to the team’s 57-year championship drought.

Another wondered whether pairing Santa Claus’ favourite treats will earn the Leafs the Christmas gift they really want: playoff success.

A few dunk puns found their way into the mix.

Meanwhile, postseason misery remained a theme in many of the other replies.

Daily Hive’s own Rob Williams got in on the action, drawing comparisons between the team’s roster and the cookie.

 

The Leafs will debut their updated helmets when they hit the ice for their first preseason game on September 22. Last season, Toronto finished strong with 111 points, claiming second place in the Atlantic Division. However, their playoff hopes were dashed in the first round (once again) by the Boston Bruins.

Perhaps the team’s new sponsor can sweeten their chances at a deep run going forward…

ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop