SportsHockeyCanucks

NHL slaps Canucks' Tyler Myers with max fine for elbowing

Preston Hodgkinson
Preston Hodgkinson
|
Jan 28 2024, 5:43 pm
NHL slaps Canucks' Tyler Myers with max fine for elbowing
Sportsnet

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers will have a lighter wallet after receiving a major penalty in last night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The NHL announced this morning that they had fined Myers $5000, the maximum allowed under the CBA, for elbowing Blue Jacket’s forward Sean Kuraly in the third period of Saturday night’s game.

The play happened at the end boards in the Vancouver zone. Both players went into the corner to fight for a puck when Myers turned around and elbowed Kuraly in the face. Initially, referees called the major penalty on Canucks defender Ian Cole for a hit made right after the elbow. However, after reviewing the play, it was determined that Myers was the culprit.

Kuraly was noticeably bloody after the play.

The strange review process confused not only fans watching the game but also broadcasters. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman shared that he reached out for clarification, to which he was told the purpose of the review is to get the call right.

Luckily for the Canucks, no harm was done as a result of the penalty. Vancouver was able to fend off the Blue Jackets for the entire five minutes and eventually won the game in overtime off a goal by Elias Pettersson. Brock Boeser was also instrumental in the victory, scoring a hattrick to reach a career-high 30 goals on the season.

This is the first time that Myers has been subject to discipline from the NHL this season. He joins teammate Nils Hoglander as the only other Canucks player to face a fine this year.

Preston HodgkinsonPreston Hodgkinson
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canucks
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop