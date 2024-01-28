Boeser scores career-high in goals in Canucks comeback OT win

This moment has been brewing since 2017.

After Brock Boeser posted 29 goals in 62 games as a rookie, it seemed like he might be become a perennial 30-goal scorer. Although it took longer to initially hit that mark than most Vancouver Canucks fans would have assumed, Boeser officially became a 30-goal scorer on Saturday night.

He also set up Elias Pettersson for the overtime winner, as the Canucks erased a 4-1 deficit and defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4.

COMEBACK COMPLETE 🤯 The @Canucks completely erase a 4-1 deficit thanks to Elias Pettersson's @Energizer OT winner! pic.twitter.com/o4R8TF1teN — NHL (@NHL) January 28, 2024

It was a good bounce-back game for Pettersson after being critiqued by head coach Rick Tocchet earlier in the week. He scored two goals, however the main story of the contest was Boeser’s milestone accomplishment.

Boeser scored his 28th, 29th and 30th goals of the season for the Canucks, registering his third hat trick of the season in dramatic fashion.

For the first time in his career, Brock Boeser (@BBoeser16) is a 30-goal scorer! 🚨 Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/TqfSTKUCbj — NHL (@NHL) January 28, 2024

With the hat trick, Boeser became the first Canucks player since Ryan Kesler in 2010-11 to record at least three hat tricks in a season.

This moment seemed far away for the Burnsville, Minnesota native not too long ago.

Back in September of 2023, when Boeser was infamously asked at Canucks training camp if he believed he could score 30 goals.

“This is the year,” Boeser confidently said prior to puck drop in 2022-23.

Well, turns out his projection was just one year off.

Not only is Boeser a 30-goal scorer for the first time in his career, but he’s scored 30 goals for the Canucks just 49 games into the season.

“I’m glad he finally hit 30, it’s kind of been the running joke around here,” Thatcher Demko told reporters after the game.

“Super thrilled for him, he’s put in a ton of work. Hopefully he gets 50.”

He still has 33 games to go, with lots of time to add to his impressive totals. Right now, Boeser is currently on pace for exactly 50 goals.

Quinn Hughes’ Norris Update

In his first season as captain, Quinn Hughes is poised to accomplish something special.

He’s currently front-runner to win the Norris Trophy, and enters the All-Star break on a high.

being the penalty killer who has to contest up at the point and try to corral Quinn Hughes looks like hell pic.twitter.com/EDunTlxqMK — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) January 28, 2024

Hughes had another three assists on Saturday night, including one on the overtime winner.

He now has 50 assists this season, which has only been done six times by a Canucks defencemen in franchise history.

In three of those six instances, Hughes was the Canucks defencemen who hit 50 assists.

He hit 62 points on the season tonight, and the pace at which he accomplished that leaves him in elite company.

Quinn Hughes became the first defenseman to hit the 60-point mark in 2023-24, doing so in just 49 games.#NHLStats: https://t.co/HXutfeEYAs pic.twitter.com/vBTcVRJKWD — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 28, 2024

Right now, Hughes is on pace for 20 goals and 103 points. Only six defencemen in NHL history have ever recorded at least 20 goals and 100 points (Bobby Orr, Paul Coffey, Denis Potvin, Brian Leetch, Al MacInnis, Erik Karlsson).

Everyone already knew Hughes was a special player, but what he’s on pace to accomplish this season is truly historic.

Canucks still tops in the NHL

By scoring four unanswered goals to top the lowly Blue Jackets, the Canucks secured their spot at the top of the NHL heading into the All-Star break.

They’re tied with the Boston Bruins on points and point percentage, but have the tie breaker with 30 regulation wins, compared to just 25 for the Bruins.

The Canucks are currently on pace for 118 points, which is one better than the 2010-11 season, where they registered 117 points.