"Hopefully he gets 50": Demko thrilled with Boeser's Canucks comeback

For the first time in his NHL career, Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser is a 30-goal scorer.

The 26-year-old entered last night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 27 goals before scoring a hattrick to help erase a 4-1 deficit, with Elias Pettersson scoring the overtime winner.

It was one of the more exciting games of an awe-inspiring season for the Canucks. After the victory, goaltender Thatcher Demko told reporters how thrilled he has been about Boeser’s resurgence in Vancouver.

“I’m glad he finally hit 30,” Demko started. “It’s kind of been a running joke around here so yeah, super thrilled for him.”

The new career-high for Boeser surpasses the 29 goals he scored in his rookie season back in 2017-18. It is also the latest accomplishment in what has been a spectacular comeback season for the Minnesota native after being the subject of trade rumours for the past few years.

Those three goals on Saturday night brought his point total up to 52 in 48 games. If he stays healthy, he is sure to obliterate his career-high of 56, which he set in 2018-19.

Though it has been a season to remember for Boeser, Demko has high hopes for what the rest of the season entails for his teammate.

“Hopefully, he gets 50 [goals],” Demko told reporters. “He’s put in a ton of work and, obviously, it’s paying dividends this season.”

Boeser leads the Canucks in goals so far this season and is tied for sixth in the NHL alongside Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman and New York Rangers sniper Artemi Panarin.

He is currently on pace to score 50 goals and 87 points this season.

Last night’s comeback victory against the Blue Jackets guaranteed that the Canucks will hold on to first place in the entire NHL heading into the All-Star break. The team currently has a 33-11-5 record and is tied with the Boston Bruins in points with 71.