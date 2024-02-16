NHL slaps Canucks' Höglander with max fine for high stick

Vancouver Canucks forward Nils Höglander has been hit with a hefty fine.

The Swedish player has been fined $2,864.58, the maximum penalty permitted under the CBA, for a high stick on Jake Walman of the Detroit Red Wings.

Höglander was not assessed a penalty during the game for the incident.

The young forward has an annual salary of $1.1 million.

The play occurred in the third period of the Canucks’ recent 4-1 victory over the Red Wings on home ice. It looked very accidental from Höglander.

Walman made headlines last week when he hit the Griddy dance celebration after scoring the game-winning goal over the Canucks in overtime. Nikita Zadorov made sure to return the favour with a dance of his own last night.

Despite his shorter frame, Höglander plays a strong and powerful game. He is more than willing to go to the dirty areas of the ice and is being rewarded for his efforts.

The 5-foot-9 forward is in the midst of a breakout season. He has 17 goals in 53 games thus far and has recently been promoted onto a line with Elias Pettersson and Elias Lindholm.

He’s also finally starting to get some power play usage in the net-front position. This should only help his offensive numbers over the final few months of this season.

“If you watch him, he was outstanding in the corners,” said head coach Rick Tocchet after last night’s game. “He was playing a little nasty tonight too, I love that about him… He fits that bill of being nasty, he’s in the corners, he’s taking the puck to the net.”

He was already fined once this year for a slew foot on San Jose Sharks forward Kevin Labanc. The NHL fined Höglander $2,864.58 for the dangerous play back in late November. This means he’s surrendered more than $5,000 this season in fines.