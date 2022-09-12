In a first for Canadian football fans, NFL sports bar The Huddle will land in Toronto just in time for the start of the football season.

The Huddle will be in town for a very limited time, but it doesn’t matter if you’re new to football or a die-hard fan, all are welcome.

Aside from hosting five nights of football, featuring games between historic rivals as well as the opportunity to win NFL swag and a handful of freebies and prizes, visitors will have the chance to get up close and personal with the actual Lombardi Trophy, which will be at the bar on September 18 and 19 only.

For those wondering, here’s the list of all the games being shown at The Huddle.

Sunday, September 18 – Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

Monday, September 19 – Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans

Thursday, September 22 – Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

Sunday, September 25 – San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos

Monday, September 26 – Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants

Though the huddle is bound to get a little rowdy, this isn’t just a pop-up celebrating the return of one of North America’s most watched sports, it’s an event in aid of a good cause, too.

All ticket proceeds from The Huddle will be donated to Interval House, Canada’s first centre for women survivors of intimate partner violence and their children.

Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased here.

When: Sunday, September 18, Monday, September 19, Thursday, September 22, Sunday, September 25, Monday, September 26

Where: Early Mercy, 540 King Street West, Toronto.