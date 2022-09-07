Apple has finally unveiled what it’s been teasing for weeks, announcing the brand new iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max, and a suite of other new products.

During its “Far Out” keynote address at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, Apple also announced a new version of the Apple Watch SE, the brand new Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch Ultra, and new Apple AirPods Pro.

Apple iPhone 14

Apple announced multiple versions of the iPhone, including the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

The new devices will be driven by the A15 Bionic chip, including a five-core GPU.

Apple promises better pictures with larger sensors and faster apertures. The new camera includes more advanced lenses and better low-light performance. In addition, Apple’s image-processing software continues to improve, and users should expect no less in the latest iPhone versions.

The new device will come in five stunning colours, including midnight, starlight, blue, purple, and product red.

For users who like to capture video, Apple promises better stabilization features, including a brand new action mode. Apple suggests that users won’t need to carry a gimbal thanks to this feature.

Apple also includes an eSim on its latest flagship device, which means no sim tray, and it will also feature emergency SOS via satellite. The SOS feature will be free for two years starting this November.

The iPhone 14 will start at $1,099, while the iPhone 14 Plus will start at$1,249. Pre-orders begin this Friday, September 9, and launch on September 14 and October 7, respectively.

Apple announced new versions of the iPhone Pro lineup, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

While the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus seemed minor upgrades, Apple looks to innovate with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple says it’s the best iPhone it’s “ever created.”

One of the standout features of this device is the new Dynamic Island. Essentially, it’s a notification system that adapts to what you’re doing on your phone. Third-party apps will also support Dynamic Island.

It will show you album art of the music you’re listening to or tell you where to turn next if you’re using GPS navigation.

The iPhone 14 Pro models will include the A16 Bionic chip, a six-core CPU that consists of a brand new display engine.

For photography enthusiasts, the iPhone 14 Pro models will likely offer the best camera features on any iPhone device yet. The pro models feature a 48mp camera with a quad-pixel sensor.

Apple promises a better and brighter display with the iPhone Pro 14 models. The new pro devices will also support an always-on display feature.

The iPhone 14 Pro comes in four colours: space black, silver, gold, and deep purple.

Pre-orders begin this Friday, with the phones expected to launch on September 16.

The iPhone 14 Pro will be priced at $1,399 and $1,549 for the Pro Max.

Apple Watch

Apple announced a brand new rugged version of the Apple Watch called the Apple Watch Ultra. Built from aerospace-grade Titanium, this watch offers 36 hours of battery life on a single charge.

This device seems geared towards outdoor enthusiasts like hikers and divers.

“Ultra is a new expression of Apple Watch,” said Apple.

This version of the Apple Watch offers an unparalleled running experience for runners. It can even detect when you’ve arrived at a running track. A built-in siren can also alert others to your position if you get lost.

The Apple Watch Ultra will offer you the equivalent of a diving computer all on your wrist, great news for scuba divers and free divers.

The Apple Watch Ultra will be available on September 23 for $1,099.

The Apple Watch Series 8 brings many new features, including a temperature sensor and better heart-sensing capabilities. Special features like fall detection and emergency SOS will make a return.

Apple created a new feature called crash detection, which works as it sounds. The Apple Watch Series 8 can detect a severe accident and notify your emergency contacts. This feature only runs when you’re driving.

“We truly hope you never need it,” said an Apple rep.

Apple says this feature will also appear in the latest iPhone 14.

There’s even an ovulation tracker, which notifies users of cycle deviations. Apple pointed out the privacy protections for this feature, stating that Apple itself can’t uncover your private information.

For those who prefer the cellular version of the Apple Watch, a new update for watches as far back as the Series 5 will offer international roaming.

The Series 8 offers up to 18 hours of battery life, but it also has a low-power mode that can double that.

New bands will allow you to spruce up your style for those who like to sport the Apple Watch as a fashion statement. The new band variants received an audible “ooh” from the crowd at the Steve Jobs Theatre.

Apple Watch Series 8 will be available on September 16, starting at $529.

Apple also announced a second generation of the Apple Watch SE, promising 20% faster performance over the original.

Apple AirPods

Apple announced a new version of the AirPods pro, which promises double the noise cancellation found in the previous version. This new version of the popular AirPods Pro includes new touch controls and longer battery life. Apple promises up to six hours of battery life. With the charging case, users can expect up to 30 hours of total listening time.

The second-generation AirPods Pro will be priced at $329.

Apple will reveal more about the AirPods Pro on Thursday.