British newsreel shows Vancouver attractions are as popular today as in 1958

If someone asks you what your favourite things in Vancouver are, there’s a good chance you would say the mountains, beaches, or the activities available.

It turns out people in 1958 would say the same.

A newsreel from British Pathé shows what people in the ’50s loved about Vancouver, and many of the attractions are just as popular today.

Described as “the most fabulous and versatile” city in the “whole of the North American continent,” it’s clear that there’s a generational love for Vancouver.

The key to the city’s charm? Contrasts.

The clip describes how Vancouver is the perfect blend of “sophisticated city life” with the “magnificent solitude of mountain slopes and forests.”

It’s safe to say that these things still capture the essence of what makes this city such an incredible place today.

People across the world visit Vancouver because of the opportunities the “green panorama” offers. Perfectly recounted in 1958, “You can go skiing one moment and swimming in the Pacific the next.”

Skiing opportunities are still one of the major appeals to Vancouver, with Whistler being named one of the top five ski resorts in the world.

The video also shouted out some much-loved places of today by name. People in the newsreel could be seen sunbathing and laughing at Kitsilano Beach, a popular attraction among Vancouverites.

Stanley Park also received a special mention, with the clip recognizing the “1000 acres of natural grandeur” and the “variety of attractions” that make it a fan-favourite spot.

With all the sites around Vancouver, it’s no surprise that people two generations ago love the same things we do about the city.

“Canada’s evergreen playground” is thriving just as much now as back in the day.

