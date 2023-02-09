Dreamy drone footage has us feeling lucky to live in Vancouver (VIDEO)

A local drone videographer really has captured Vancouver at its best.

James Xander filmed several epic sunset scenes and stitched them together into a calming 18-minute montage showcasing just how beautiful our city can be.

“Take a soul-nourishing journey over the ocean at sunset in 4K with relaxing music and nature scenery,” the Daily Hive reader captioned his video on YouTube.

Featured locations in the video include English Bay, Wreck Beach, downtown Vancouver, Science World, and Rogers Arena.

“[It’s] a meditation on the ocean, filmed at Wreck Beach and English Bay over several sunsets, with some moody Vancouver night footage at the end,” Xander said of his creation in an email to Daily Hive.

The footage certainly has us excited for summer, and maybe feeling shame at how poor our iPhone photos look by comparison.